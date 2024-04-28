Advertisement

Kentucky Derby post positions are set. See who's favored, odds at Churchill Downs

Jason Frakes, USA TODAY
Florida Derby winner Fierceness has been named the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Fierceness got the No. 17 post in a field of 20 during Saturday night's draw for the $5 million, Grade 1 Kentucky Derby.

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The race will be televised by NBC.

Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, is the No. 2 choice in the morning line at 3-1 odds. Sierra Leone drew the No. 2 post.

A total of 22 horses were entered, with Epic Ride and Mugatu on the also-eligible list. If one of the top 20 horses is scratched before 9 a.m. Friday, a horse on the also-eligible list can take his place.

Kentucky Derby contender Fierceness works with jockey John Velazquez during training Friday morning at Churchill Downs.
2024 Kentucky Derby post positions, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 3-1

3. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20-1

4. Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 8-1

5. Catalytic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz, 30-1

6. Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 20-1

7. Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis, 20-1

8. Just a Touch, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 10-1

9. Encino, Brad Cox, Axel Concepcion, 20-1

10. T O Password, Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura, 30-1

11. Forever Young, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai, 10-1

12. Track Phantom, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 20-1

13. West Saratoga, Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon, 50-1

14. Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

15. Domestic Product, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 30-1

16. Grand Mo the First, Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo, 50-1

17. Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 5-2

18. Stronghold, Phil D’Amato, Antonio Fresu, 20-1

19. Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 20-1

20. Society Man, Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori, 50-1

Also eligible

21. Epic Ride, John Ennis, Adam Beschizza, 50-1

22. Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Talamo, 50-1

