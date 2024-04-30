Advertisement

Encino scratched from Kentucky Derby, clearing the way for Epic Ride to join field

Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
Lexington Stakes winner Encino has been scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, according to a Churchill Downs spokesperson.

A reason for Encino’s scratch was not immediately available.

With Encino out of the race, Epic Ride will draw in from the also-eligible list and take the No. 20 spot in the starting gate.

Trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, Encino is 3-1-0 in four career starts for Godolphin. Cox still has two other horses entered in the Kentucky Derby: Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and Blue Grass Stakes runner-up Just a Touch.

Epic Ride, trained by John Ennis, will enter the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland. He has a 2-2-1 record in five career starts.

