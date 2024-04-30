Encino scratched from Kentucky Derby, clearing the way for Epic Ride to join field

Lexington Stakes winner Encino has been scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, according to a Churchill Downs spokesperson.

A reason for Encino’s scratch was not immediately available.

With Encino out of the race, Epic Ride will draw in from the also-eligible list and take the No. 20 spot in the starting gate.

Trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, Encino is 3-1-0 in four career starts for Godolphin. Cox still has two other horses entered in the Kentucky Derby: Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and Blue Grass Stakes runner-up Just a Touch.

Epic Ride, trained by John Ennis, will enter the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland. He has a 2-2-1 record in five career starts.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Encino scratched from 2024 Kentucky Derby, Epic Ride joins field