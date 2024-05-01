What time is the Kentucky Derby? Everything you need to know about this year's race

The Kentucky Derby celebrates a major milestone in 2024, as this year's race marks the 150th running of the traditional "Run for the Roses."

Billed as "the fastest two minutes in sports," the Kentucky Derby covers 1 ¼ miles and is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown – combined with the Preakness Stakes two weeks later and the Belmont Stakes in early June.

Held at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby and its sibling race, the Kentucky Oaks, have been run every year since their inception in 1875.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

The field of horses leave the starting gate for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Javier Castellano aboard Mage prevailed in the annual "Run for the Roses."

What time is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The "Run for the Roses" will be held Saturday, May 4, as part of a 14-race card at Churchill Downs.

Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Derby can be streamed on Peacock.

Which horses are in the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Post positions were drawn Saturday for the race. Here's where each horse will start, in addition to the horse's trainer, jockey and odds:

Mugatu is also eligible if another competitor scratches.

Who won last year's Kentucky Derby?

Mage, who didn’t even race as a two-year-old and had one victory in three career starts, came from the outside with long strides, passing Two Phil's on the inside to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby by a length, crossing the finish line in 2:01.57.

At 15-1, Mage paid out $32.42 (win), $14.58 (place), and $9.08 (show) and earned $1.86 million for an ownership group headed by Cincinnati businessman Chase Chamberlin. Mage’s jockey Javier Castellano also broke a 0-for-15 skid at Churchill Downs.

How much do Kentucky Derby tickets cost?

Tickets for this year's Kentucky Derby will run as follows:

To find Kentucky Derby tickets, go to kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Kentucky Derby: Time, post positions, how to watch and odds