What time is the Kentucky Derby? Everything you need to know about this year's race
The Kentucky Derby celebrates a major milestone in 2024, as this year's race marks the 150th running of the traditional "Run for the Roses."
Billed as "the fastest two minutes in sports," the Kentucky Derby covers 1 ¼ miles and is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown – combined with the Preakness Stakes two weeks later and the Belmont Stakes in early June.
Held at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby and its sibling race, the Kentucky Oaks, have been run every year since their inception in 1875.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.
What time is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?
The "Run for the Roses" will be held Saturday, May 4, as part of a 14-race card at Churchill Downs.
Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.
How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Derby can be streamed on Peacock.
Which horses are in the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?
Post positions were drawn Saturday for the race. Here's where each horse will start, in addition to the horse's trainer, jockey and odds:
Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 20-1
Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 3-1
Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20-1
Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 8-1
Catalytic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz, 30-1
Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 20-1
Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis, 20-1
Just a Touch, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 10-1
T O Password, Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura, 30-1
Forever Young, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai, 10-1
Track Phantom, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 20-1
West Saratoga, Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon, 50-1
Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1
Domestic Product, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 30-1
Grand Mo the First, Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo, 50-1
Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 5-2
Stronghold, Phil D’Amato, Antonio Fresu, 20-1
Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 20-1
Society Man, Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori, 50-1
Epic Ride, John Ennis, Adam Beschizza, 30-1
Mugatu is also eligible if another competitor scratches.
Who won last year's Kentucky Derby?
Mage, who didn’t even race as a two-year-old and had one victory in three career starts, came from the outside with long strides, passing Two Phil's on the inside to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby by a length, crossing the finish line in 2:01.57.
At 15-1, Mage paid out $32.42 (win), $14.58 (place), and $9.08 (show) and earned $1.86 million for an ownership group headed by Cincinnati businessman Chase Chamberlin. Mage’s jockey Javier Castellano also broke a 0-for-15 skid at Churchill Downs.
How much do Kentucky Derby tickets cost?
Tickets for this year's Kentucky Derby will run as follows:
About $275 for the Standing Room Only and General Admission. These tickets include Oaks and Derby program and access to the infield, where you can bring your own chair or blanket.
Reserved seating tickets start at about $650, and the new Paddock seating tickets begin at $693.
A private suite will cost about $135,000 or more.
Dining experiences start at about $1,375.
To find Kentucky Derby tickets, go to kentuckyderby.com/tickets.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Kentucky Derby: Time, post positions, how to watch and odds