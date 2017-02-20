What We Learned: Why Bruce Boudreau might be the best coach alive

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

It is generally accepted that Mike Babcock, or maybe Joel Quenneville, is the best coach in the NHL.

You see all the success they’ve had for years and years, getting winning hockey out of good or even great teams despite immense pressure. They have the Cups. They’ve proven plenty.

But here’s a question that’s been nagging for at least a few weeks now: What if Bruce Boudreau is better?

The idea there, obviously, is that Boudreau does more with less. Yeah, those Washington Capitals teams had Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Alex Semin and Mike Green in their primes (and if they’d also had Holtby in his prime, well…) and those Anaheim Ducks teams had Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry in their primes. It’s not like he hasn’t been blessed with talent throughout his career.

No coach wins without talent. Look what Babcock had in Detroit. Look what he has now that there’s actually winning hockey in Toronto. Same with Quenneville: He got very good results with very good Blues teams, but when he got a ton of elite talent in Chicago, he took that to the next level.

You can even throw Claude Julien in this mix if you want. Once he got Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron and Tim Thomas and Milan Lucic and all those other excellent young-ish players together in Boston, his success went from middling to phenomenal.

But what Boudreau is doing this year, with this Minnesota Wild team, is nothing short of jaw-dropping. I think most people figured they’d be a decent club. Boudreau’s universally acknowledged a good coach, there’s a decent amount of talent there, and so on. But the division was going to be nails tough: Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville. Hell, even Winnipeg has talented players that can hurt you on any given night. The thinking was that Minnesota was going to be a competitive team. Almost certainly a team that made the playoffs, unless something went wrong, but probably also a team that would see Boudreau’s record of winning his division in full seasons come to an end after nine(!) years.

And yet here we are, just about three-quarters of the way through the season, and not only do the Wild lead the Central Division — albeit through a combination of their being very good and other teams being surprisingly mediocre or worse, like Nashville and Dallas — but they finished Saturday night’s convincing 5-2 win over the Predators leading by the largest margin of any division. The Caps finished the night up five on the Penguins. The Habs’ breathing room over Ottawa was just two points despite three games in hand. San Jose was up four on Edmonton.

And there were the Wild, with a nine-point gap separating them from Chicago, and a whopping 17 above third-place St. Louis. Oh, and they were a point back of the Capitals for the Presidents’ Trophy, with only one extra game played.

You can say what you want about the talent other elite coaches in the NHL have enjoyed, but that doesn’t really describe Boudreau’s situation in the Twin Cities. Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal lead the team in points. Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon are pretty good defensemen but they’re not world-beating. Obviously Devan Dubnyk’s Vezina-worthy season is a big reason for the success this team has, but it’s not even close to the only thing going for them.

You just don’t look at this roster and say to yourself, “Ah yes, there’s a team capable of winning one of the deepest divisions in the league and maybe knocking down a Presidents’ Trophy.”

What’s interesting about this Wild team, though, is that they scan as just-okay in some ways. A little below water in score-adjusted shot attempts at 5-on-5, a little above it in shots on goal. They have an extremely high PDO because they have the second-highest shooting percentage and third-highest save percentage in the last two years. Only this year’s Caps are ahead of them in both categories.

But what that sky-high PDO is allowing them to do at this point — 58 games into the season — is outperform one of the highest 5-on-5 expected-goal differentials in the past two years as well. At 54.2 percent, only this year’s Bruins, and last year’s Penguins (Cup winners), Sharks (Cup runners-up) and Kings are ahead of them.