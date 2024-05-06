Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 NBA Playoffs second round schedule: How to watch tonight's games, where to stream and more

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 04: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! After an action-packed first round, the NBA Playoffs move on to the second round tonight with Game 1 for the No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers and No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games will air on TNT tonight, tipping off with the Knicks vs. Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

The first round of the NBA playoffs concluded on Sunday. Now, the action continues in the second round. Next up? Game 1 for the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. on TNT), and the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10 p.m. on TNT).

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

(Max)

Max + B/R Sports

Stream live games on TNT

Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

$9.99/month at Max

All times Eastern

Monday, May 6, 2024

  • Game 1: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

  • Game 2: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

  • Game 2: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 8 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, May 9, 2024

  • Game 2: No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Game 2 No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks - Time TBD (ESPN)

Friday, May 10, 2024

  • Game 3: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Game 3: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 11, 2024

  • Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

  • Game 3: No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 12, 2024

  • Game 4: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

  • Game 4: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 8 p.m. (TNT)

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary