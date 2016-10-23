Ever since the calendar flipped to the new year, coach Barry Trotz's club has looked like dominant Washington Capitals of old. Sixteen games into 2017 and Alex Ovechkin and Co. are 13-2-1, regularly filling the net while also keeping the puck out of their own cage. The Capitals have been strong
When the NHL announced the “Hockey Is For Everyone” ambassadors for its 30 teams, one name stuck out: Andrew Shaw of the Montreal Canadiens, less than a year removed from being suspended for a playoff game for “making use of a homophobic slur” while with the Chicago Blackhawks. On Friday, Shaw explained
The Flyers benefited from an improved defensive effort Thursday to grind out a 3-1 win over the Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday to kick off a five-game homestand. Matt Read broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period with his first goal in 27 games, while Michal Neuvirth started and turned