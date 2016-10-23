Filling out a mid-season awards ballot the other day took a little bit of research, and when I got to the Vezina category it was a slam dunk. With that having been said, we’ve seen Dubnyk eat it big-time before, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility, especially considering that no one gets this
The Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings both used three- goal outbursts to win on Saturday night. The Canadiens scored three goals in 62 seconds and defeated the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday at the Bell Centre. With the Canadiens trailing 3-2 in the middle if the third, Akexei Lemelin,
Carey Price and Antti Niemi had contrasting days in the NHL, as the former was dominated by the Minnesota Wild.