MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres have won four straight games at home but forget any long winning streaks if they can't win on the road. Maybe Saturday will mark a change in that trend. Buffalo snapped a four-game winless streak away from KeyBank Center by rallying for a 3-2 overtime victory over the
We are on hand as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m.). Be sure to check out our five things to know about the game here at [BN] Hockey. Live updates and observations from our team, along with selected other accounts, are below. Tweets from https://twitter.com/TBNSports/lists/sabres-coverage
Wrapping things up with our NHL mid-season grades, we turn our focus to the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference, which includes the following teams: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, and the Buffalo