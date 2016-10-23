Montreal Canadiens

1st Atlantic
 | 22-9-6
  • Goals For
    112 GF
  • Goals Against
    85 GA
  • Power Play %
    19.8 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    80.9 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    382 PIM
  • NHL Capsules
    Associated Press2 hours ago

    NHL Capsules

    ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.

  • The Associated Press

    Fleury set to step up as Penguins host Canadiens

    The Pittsburgh Penguins own two such goalies, and the importance of possessing that depth is evident to coach Mike Sullivan. With the Penguins rolling along with an 11-1-2 record in December heading into their New Year's Eve game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, an injury to Stanley

  • Reuters

    NHL-National Hockey League roundup

    The Florida Panthers placed forward Aleksander Barkov on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury. The Panthers star center will be out two to three weeks, coach Tom Rowe said after Thursday night's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. -- The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Marko