STATS LLC MONTREAL -- Two teams looking to end brief slides and get back on the winning track hit the ice when the Montreal Canadiens host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens (30-16-7) are coming off their second straight defeat after dropping a 3-2 decision to the
A generational player drew closer to reaching an impressive milestone, the Montreal Canadiens continued to struggle on home ice against one of the league's powerhouses and a young Swede helped his team exact some revenge…sort of. Here are five things we learned in the NHL on a jam-packed Saturday
MONTREAL — “That's why he's the best goalie right now,” said Alexander Ovechkin. He wasn't talking about Carey Price, who's worn that label for the last three years and was in the opposing net for the Washington Capitals' 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Ovechkin was