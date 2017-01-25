Montreal Canadiens

1st Atlantic
 | 29-13-7
  • Goals For
    148 GF
  • Goals Against
    121 GA
  • Power Play %
    23.3 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    79.8 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    515 PIM
  • The Associated Press

    Islanders seek to keep momentum going versus Canadiens

    A pair of teams looking to carry their recent momentum into the All-Star Break square off Thursday night when the New York Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens at Barclays Center. The Islanders (20-17-9) won for the fourth time in five games Tuesday, when four players scored in a 4-2 victory over the

  • Prediction recap: Senators blank Caps
    Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic

    Prediction recap: Senators blank Caps

    The Caps were red-hot for weeks, but they finally cooled off on Tuesday as the Ottawa Senators handed them their first regulation loss of the calendar year.

  • The Associated Press

    Flames look to end skid when they visit Canadiens

    The Calgary Flames have lost more than three straight only once so far this season. The Flames (24-23-5) suffered their third consecutive loss on Monday night, falling 4-0 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The defeat came two days after dropping a 7-3 decision on home ice to the Edmonton Oilers.

