Strength goes up against weakness when the New York Rangers travel to Colorado to take on the Avalanche on Saturday night. The Rangers are looking for their 12th win in their last 16 road games, and if recent history at Pepsi Center is any indication, they should get it easily. Colorado has lost nine
If you expected the Colorado Avalanche to win tonight's matchup against the Dallas Stars, perhaps your expectations are unreasonable. Did you ever thing about that? Guess you didn't. Devin Shore started off the scoring this evening, pretty much because it had to be a player on Dallas' roster
With 2016 ending in a few days, we figured it was a good time to check out the hot seat status for a few coaches around the NHL whose teams have not fared well this season. Which NHL coaches should be seeking an ice bath for their smoldering rumps entering 2017? The heat is coming down on Bylsma and