Colorado Avalanche

7th Central
 | 13-33-2
  • Goals For
    94 GF
  • Goals Against
    165 GA
  • Power Play %
    13.6 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    78.0 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    537 PIM
  • The Associated Press1 hour ago

    The Winnipeg Jets are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, which is a little surprising because they haven't put together a significant winning streak this season. The Jets (25-25-4) have won three in a row after their 4-3 win in Dallas on Thursday night. It's the first time

  • NHL Trade Rumour Roundup: Playing the waiting game
    Sportsnet.ca6 hours ago

    When it comes to NHL trade rumours, there's a lot of waiting involved. That seems to especially be the case this year, with so many teams still refusing to bow out of contention and join Colorado and Arizona as the league's only two sure-fire sellers. Many general managers are waiting to see

  • Halak's stock on the rise
    ESPN.com

    ESPN.com Which players' trade stock has changed the most in the last week and why? Scott Burnside: It hasn't exactly been a banner season for veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak, who was forced to endure a cockamamie three-goaltender system with the New York Islanders before being waived and dumped