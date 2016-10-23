Colorado Avalanche

7th Central
 | 13-27-1
  • Goals For
    82 GF
  • Goals Against
    136 GA
  • Power Play %
    13.0 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    78.5 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    475 PIM
    Avs-Preds tilt gains spice with trade

    STATS LLC Saturday's matinee was going to simply be a matchup between Central Division rivals at Pepsi Center. It has turned intriguing after the Nashville Predators acquired forward Cody McLeod from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The move comes a day before the teams meet in Denver and adds a

    Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators

    Pepsi Center 1000 Chopper Circle Denver, CO 80204 Box Office 303.405.1100 (General offices) 303.405.1111 x 0 (Box Office) 720.931.1529 (Fax) Hours: Monday – Friday 10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday – Sunday: Closed (unless there is an event that day) Sports Season Hours: Monday – Friday 10:00am – 6:00pm Saturday

  • Mile-high makeover: Avs ready to rebuild
    The last-place Colorado Avalanche have made the organizational decision to reboot their franchise, which is obviously why trade whispers involving the Avs are making the rounds throughout the league. Colorado has begun the process of gauging the trade market to see what other teams are willing to offer