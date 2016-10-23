The Ducks checked off most of the boxes in Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center. First, going into a long trip, they defeated the worst team in the NHL by four goals. More important, they have a nearly complete lineup with the return of Jakob Silfverberg and Nate Thompson
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Antonio Rampage forward Rocco Grimaldi has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 29, 2017. In three games last week, Grimaldi scored four goals – two of them game-winners – and added an assist
A change in the calendar to 2017 has resulted a big upturn in Anze Kopitar's production for the Los Angeles Kings. Kopitar tries to help the Kings win their fourth straight game and avoid a fourth straight loss to the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at Staples Center. Kopitar