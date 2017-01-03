Carolina Hurricanes

6th Metropolitan
 | 21-18-7
  • Goals For
    121 GF
  • Goals Against
    124 GA
  • Power Play %
    16.5 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    88.5 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    270 PIM
  • NBC Sports47 minutes ago

    Hartnell’s winner halts Hurricanes comeback attempt

    That's three straight losses for Carolina.

  • ESPN.com3 hours ago

    Hurricanes, Jackets to face off for third time in 12 days

    STATS LLC COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prior to last week, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes had not played against each other during the 2016-17 campaign. The two Eastern Conference foes will face off for the third time in 12 days on Saturday when the teams take the ice for an atypical puck drop

  • Hartnell snaps tie as Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2
    The Associated Press1 hour ago

    Hartnell snaps tie as Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2

    The Blue Jackets would just as soon forget the second period of Saturday's game, when the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie it. Columbus didn't play much better in the third but withstood 15 shots and killed three penalties. Midway through, Scott Hartnell scored his second