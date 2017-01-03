RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It took Sebastian Aho nearly a month to score a goal in the NHL. Since then, the 19-year-old Finn has more than made up for his slow start. Aho had his first career hat trick and added an assist Tuesday night, sparking the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia
If you have six shots on net after two periods, thats just a devastating performance, defenseman Mark Streit said. Indeed, the Flyers had to rally just to avoid shattering an embarrassing franchise record. Trailing 5-0 at the 10:30 mark of the third period with only those six shots to their name, the
This is what the Hurricanes do. We've seen it all before, too many times. As soon as the pressure's off, as soon as there's nothing left on the line, the Canes turn into world-beaters. And yet there was still something in Tuesday's' blowout of the Flyers that suggested there's
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|49
|33
|12
|4
|70
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|48
|22
|17
|9
|53
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51