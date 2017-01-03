Carolina Hurricanes

7th Metropolitan
 | 23-20-7
  • Goals For
    129 GF
  • Goals Against
    137 GA
  • Power Play %
    16.9 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    87.8 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    299 PIM
  • Connor McDavid breaks stick, immediately scores with new one (Video)
    Puck Daddy57 minutes ago

    Connor McDavid became the first NHL player this season to reach 60 points when he scored his 18th of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night. The Edmonton Oilers captain broke his stick along the sideboards while trying to win the puck. Upon noticing it was broke, McDavid snapped it

  • Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey: Friday picks
    Puck Daddy

    [Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now] GOALIE Roberto Luongo, FLA vs. ANA ($34): The Panthers have been better at home (13-9-3), while the Ducks have been a little worse on the road (11-9-6). You can’t get much farther from Anaheim than the Miami area. The Ducks have also been winning more with

  • The Associated Press

    Aho, Hurricanes set to face Oilers, McDavid

    Carolina Hurricanes right winger Sebastian Aho is receiving a large dose of praise as well. McDavid has been on the radar from the get-go as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft, while Aho has been putting together a nice rookie season after he was selected 35th in 2015. Aho's talent was