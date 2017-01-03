Carolina Hurricanes

6th Metropolitan
 | 24-20-7
  • Goals For
    136 GF
  • Goals Against
    142 GA
  • Power Play %
    17.1 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    87.7 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    313 PIM
  • newsobserver

    Two wins, four points for Canes in critical back-to-back

    The Carolina Hurricanes found a way to win a road game Saturday. In short, put Ron Hainsey on the ice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Hainsey loves playing hockey in the place — and may be one of the few who does. The veteran defenseman had an overtime winner there last season against the New York

  • ESPN.com

    Islanders, Hurricanes meet Saturday on short rest

    STATS LLC NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes agree on at least one thing heading into their game Saturday night: They are both glad to be playing for the second time in as many nights. A pair of teams fighting to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race will square off

  • Watch: Birthday Boy Lee Stempniak Gives 'Canes a 3-2 Lead
    Canes Country

    Lee Stempniak scores his 10th goal of the season on his birthday beating Jean-Francois Berube high glove side. Happy birthday, Lee!