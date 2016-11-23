With the Kings trailing by four goals and all anticipation sucked out of the building, Peter Budaj sat at the end of the bench with a black hat pulled tightly over his long hair. He played the first 40 minutes and they didn't go well. Not at all. The Kings entered Sunday's game against the Washington
Philipp Grubauer posts his third shutout performance of the season as T.J. Oshie and Brett Connolly score to help the Capitals beat the Kings 5-0.
Justin Williams secures a huge win for the Capitals with a wide open net goal against the Kings.
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|53
|36
|11
|6
|78
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|52
|33
|18
|1
|67
|53
|26
|20
|7
|59
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|50
|22
|18
|10
|54
|53
|22
|21
|10
|54