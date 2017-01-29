Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky led the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division on Sunday in the final match of the revamped NHL All-Star Game. Columbus' Cam Atkinson scored the tying goal for the Metropolitans
Sidney Crosby hit Alexander Ovechkin with a precise assist to give the Metropolitan Division their final goal of Game 2 in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.
Auston Matthews scores his first-ever NHL All-Star Game goal by going top corner on Capitals' Braden Holtby.
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|49
|33
|10
|6
|72
|48
|32
|12
|4
|68
|49
|31
|17
|1
|63
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|47
|21
|17
|9
|51
|48
|21
|20
|7
|49
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49