Washington Capitals

1st Metropolitan
 | 29-9-5
  • Goals For
    130 GF
  • Goals Against
    82 GA
  • Power Play %
    18.5 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    86.5 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    373 PIM
  • What We Learned: Braden Holtby, Carey Price not getting the attention
    Puck Daddy1 hour ago

    Filling out a mid-season awards ballot the other day took a little bit of research, and when I got to the Vezina category it was a slam dunk. With that having been said, we’ve seen Dubnyk eat it big-time before, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility, especially considering that no one gets this

    1
  • Capitals' goaltenders continue to play shutout hockey
    Washington Post4 hours ago

    PITTSBURGH – Radko Gudas struck a puck at the red line, and it deflected off a stick before making its way toward goaltender Philipp Grubauer. Grubauer had heard the whistle just before the puck left Gudas's stick, so he had let up, but Grubuaer lifted his glove to catch the puck anyway, and he missed

  • Reuters

    NHL-Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

    Jan 15 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Sunday: Capitals 5, Flyers 0 Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen each scored twice within a five-minute span of the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-