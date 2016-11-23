ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin scored 33 seconds apart in the second period Saturday to power the Washington Capitals to a 6-2 victory and a split of a home-and-home series with the New Jersey Devils.
When we’re kids, we all have idols in sports or movies that we look up to. For NHL player Miles Wood, his…
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|35
|26
|5
|4
|56
|39
|26
|12
|1
|53
|38
|25
|8
|5
|55
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|36
|16
|13
|7
|39
|36
|15
|15
|6
|36
|37
|14
|16
|7
|35