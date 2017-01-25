Ottawa Senators

2nd Atlantic
 | 26-15-5
  • Goals For
    121 GF
  • Goals Against
    119 GA
  • Power Play %
    17.8 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    82.2 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    490 PIM
  • The Associated Press

    Sens hope for fast start vs. Flames

    The Ottawa Senators hope to keep trends alive Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 4-0-1 in their last five outings and in each game they scored the first goal. The Flames, who have lost four in a row, surrendered the first goal in their last nine games.

  • NBC Sports

    With big plans ahead, the Sens hire a new president and CEO

    Welcome to Ottawa, Tom Anselmi.

  • Reuters

    NHL-National Hockey League roundup

    Jan 24 (The Sports Xchange) - The San Jose Sharks traded forward Tommy Wingels to the Ottawa Senators for right wings Buddy Robinson and Zack Stortini and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick. Wingels, 28, scored 122 points (51 goals, 71 assists) in 337 games for the Sharks since reaching the NHL during the