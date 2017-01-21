Ottawa Senators

2nd Atlantic
 | 25-15-4
  • Goals For
    110 GF
  • Goals Against
    110 GA
  • Power Play %
    17.0 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    82.6 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    458 PIM
  • The Associated Press

    Senators feeling better going into game against Leafs

    The Ottawa Senators will have revenge on their minds and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be seeking redemption when the teams play at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night. The Senators will be out to reverse a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Maple Leafs last Saturday in Ottawa. The Senators were dealing

  • Sens GM says MacArthur won't return this season
    ESPN.com

    Sens GM says MacArthur won't return this season

    Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur will not return this season, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Friday. The 31-year-old MacArthur hasn't played since Oct. 14, 2015, because of post-concussion syndrome. He suffered another concussion at training camp this past September. Dorion told

  • NBC Sports

    So, is Mike Condon actually really good? He certainly was against Columbus

    A 42-save shutout against one of the NHL's scariest offenses.