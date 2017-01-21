The Ottawa Senators will have revenge on their minds and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be seeking redemption when the teams play at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night. The Senators will be out to reverse a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Maple Leafs last Saturday in Ottawa. The Senators were dealing
Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur will not return this season, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Friday. The 31-year-old MacArthur hasn't played since Oct. 14, 2015, because of post-concussion syndrome. He suffered another concussion at training camp this past September. Dorion told
A 42-save shutout against one of the NHL's scariest offenses.