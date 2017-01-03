Columbus Blue Jackets

2nd Metropolitan
 | 31-10-4
  • Goals For
    143 GF
  • Goals Against
    97 GA
  • Power Play %
    24.6 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    83.9 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    401 PIM
  • The Associated Press16 minutes ago

    NHL Capsules

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

