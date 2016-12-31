ST. PAUL, Minnesota – The Blue Jackets' 15th consecutive win last night tied them for second all-time with the 1981-82 Islanders, a dynastic team led by Hall of Famers Mike Bossy and Denis Potvin. The Blue Jackets' 15th consecutive win last night left them two victories shy of tying the NHL record
ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.
Columbus has 14 straight wins, while the Wild have 12 in a row, the first time in U.S. history two teams with such long streaks have met.
