The Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets had high-scoring wins in the NHL.
Sergei Bobrovsky doesn't think they're a big deal, but Mike Smith begs to differ.
The Columbus Blue Jackets climbed the standings during the first half thanks to a 16-game winning streak, but they've been a middling team since it ended, having gone 5-7-0 in their past 12 games while dropping two in a row before the All-Star break. They'll look to get back on the winning track
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|49
|33
|12
|4
|70
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|48
|22
|17
|9
|53
|49
|22
|20
|7
|51
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51