If only the Devils could replicate this level of play in New Jersey, their playoff aspirations might not seem so bleak. Taylor Hall scored twice, Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and the Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night for their sixth straight road victory. New Jersey
We're sorry – your TV Provider Account doesn't include access to this program. Feel free to select another program to watch.
If it feels like a while since you saw the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, you're not wrong. For the first time since Jan. 21, they're back on home ice and again facing a Metropolitan Division opponent. Expect to see a lot of familiar teams and faces as the NHL schedule hits its most important
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|53
|36
|11
|6
|78
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|52
|33
|18
|1
|67
|53
|26
|20
|7
|59
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|50
|22
|18
|10
|54
|53
|22
|21
|10
|54