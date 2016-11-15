San Jose Sharks

1st Pacific
 | 24-14-2
  • Goals For
    103 GF
  • Goals Against
    90 GA
  • Power Play %
    16.4 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    83.0 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    316 PIM
