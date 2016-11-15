San Jose Sharks

1st Pacific
 | 23-13-1
  • Goals For
    92 GF
  • Goals Against
    80 GA
  • Power Play %
    17.2 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    83.8 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    302 PIM
  • Kings Sink Sharks to Ring in New Year
    NBC Southern California2 hours ago

    The Kings returned home and rang in the New Year with a victory over their rivals. Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty and Tanner Pearson each scored a goal, as the Los Angeles Kings ended 2016 on a high note, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night at Staples Center. Peter Budaj made 18 saves and Alec

  • Comcast SportsNet Bay Area

    Sharks' Vlasic out, but 'doing better' after taking puck to the face

    Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will miss Saturdays game in Los Angeles after getting hurt on Friday night against Philadelphia. Vlasic was hit in the face with a Shayne Gostisbehere slap shot with 30 seconds to go in the Sharks 2-0 win over the Flyers at SAP Center. In a text message to CSNBayArea.coms

  • Top 10 games of 2016 (Puck Daddy’s Year In Hockey)
    Puck Daddy

    If the Bears were going to have a chance in the Calder Cup, they needed a win in Game 3 vs. Lake Erie, who had them in a 2-0 series hole. A tightly played and dramatic game saw Oliver Bjorkstrand stunningly end it about 90 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 Monsters win, setting up a sweep for the Columbus