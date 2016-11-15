San Jose Sharks

1st Pacific
 | 33-17-2
  • Goals For
    140 GF
  • Goals Against
    118 GA
  • Power Play %
    17.8 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    82.8 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    400 PIM
  • The Associated Press2 hours ago

    With Coyotes on deck, Sharks' Marleau continues to amaze

    It's certain that Patrick Marleau will one day have his No. 12 retired by the San Jose Sharks. Brent Burns might one day watch his No. 88 be raised to the rafters, as well. Marleau, Burns and the Sharks hope to keep their respective surges going Saturday night when they take on the Arizona Coyotes

  • Sharks 4 Canucks 1: Canucks can't compete against the big boys
    The Province

    At first, it looked like all-star break rust. Mad scrambles in front of Ryan Miller, easy zone exits and entries for the San Jose Sharks, who easily breezed into wide open spaces and took full advantage of loose gap control. Yes, it looked like the Vancouver Canucks were stretching a six-day break into

