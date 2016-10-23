Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday: Blue Jackets 4, Wild 2 Cam Atkinson scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who extended their winning streak to 15 games while snapping Minnesota's run of 12 wins. Defensemen Jack Johnson and Seth Jones
Late in the first period, Laing went to the corner and accidentally stepped on another player’s stick. Laing was then stretchered off the ice. Laing suffered a “significant spinal injury” at the Women’s Outdoor Classic.
After stumbling out of the gate with shoddy first periods in the last few games, the Bruins bounded out of the starting gate swiftly on Saturday afternoon against the Sabres while scoring the games first three goals en route to a 3-1 win at TD Garden. It was Frank Vatrano that opened up the scoring