Buffalo Sabres

6th Atlantic
 | 20-20-10
  • Goals For
    120 GF
  • Goals Against
    138 GA
  • Power Play %
    22.3 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    74.1 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    422 PIM
  • The Associated Press2 hours ago

    Bogosian question mark as Sabres host Senators

    The Buffalo Sabres were unable to recapture their overtime magic on Thursday, but they came awfully close in a thrilling 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. The Sabres (20-20-10) will look to get back on track at home against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. Against the Rangers, Buffalo

