Buffalo Sabres

8th Atlantic
 | 16-17-9
  • Goals For
    96 GF
  • Goals Against
    114 GA
  • Power Play %
    21.3 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    74.2 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    377 PIM
  • The Associated Press

    Sputtering Sabres look to rebound vs. Stars

    Every time it looks like the Buffalo Sabres have things sorted out, they seem to take a step backward. After picking up two of their best wins of the season to kick off the new year, the Sabres had poor road showings in losses to Tampa Bay (4-2, Thursday) and Carolina (5-2, Friday). Buffalo (16-17-

  • Sabres far from fine in Carolina wipeout
    The Buffalo News

    RALEIGH, N.C. -- A strong first period gave way to a complete disaster in the first 10 minutes of the second. For the Buffalo Sabres, it was a brief throwback to the tank days of a couple years ago, where they spent many nights doing their Washington Generals impression while opponents looked like the

  • NBC Sports

    Rough stuff in Bolts – Sabres: Kane jabs at Bishop, Hedman vs. Foligno

    Apparently Buffalo gets under Victor Hedman's skin.