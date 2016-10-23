Buffalo Sabres

7th Atlantic
 | 15-15-9
  • Goals For
    88 GF
  • Goals Against
    104 GA
  • Power Play %
    21.9 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    74.4 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    330 PIM
  • Sabres put Jack and Sam together again
    The Buffalo News3 hours ago

    Sabres put Jack and Sam together again

    Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart are back together. It might not be long before Tyler Ennis joins them in the Sabres' lineup. Buffalo practiced with new lines Monday, with the biggest change coming at the top. After a successful run at center, Reinhart returned to Eichel's right wing. Marcus Foligno

  • Big hit on Patrik Laine leads to brawls between Jets, Sabres
    ABC News

    Big hit on Patrik Laine leads to brawls between Jets, Sabres

    Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine took a hard hit Saturday from Buffalo Sabres defender Jake McCabe that left the Jets' leading scorer sprawled on the open ice. After practice Sunday, Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters that Laine has a concussion and there is no timetable for his return.

  • Sabres-Jets blockbuster too close to call so far
    The Buffalo News

    Sabres-Jets blockbuster too close to call so far

    Four of the players who were part of the blockbuster trade between Buffalo and Winnipeg were on the ice Saturday. For one day, the Jets got the better end of the deal. Overall, it's close – but Winnipeg has a couple of factors in its favor. The Jets' Drew Stafford and Joel Armia combined for