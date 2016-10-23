MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres have won four straight games at home but forget any long winning streaks if they can't win on the road. Maybe Saturday will mark a change in that trend. Buffalo snapped a four-game winless streak away from KeyBank Center by rallying for a 3-2 overtime victory over the
The Habs defenseman was given a minor penalty for boarding.
We are on hand as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m.). Be sure to check out our five things to know about the game here at [BN] Hockey. Live updates and observations from our team, along with selected other accounts, are below. Tweets from https://twitter.com/TBNSports/lists/sabres-coverage