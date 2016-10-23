Buffalo Sabres

7th Atlantic
 | 20-20-9
  • Goals For
    119 GF
  • Goals Against
    136 GA
  • Power Play %
    22.7 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    74.3 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    414 PIM
  • ESPN.com

    Canadiens appear healthier going into game vs. Sabres

    STATS LLC MONTREAL -- A new week kicked off with some good news for the Montreal Canadiens. As the team reconvened Monday afternoon after the NHL's All-Star break, its once overflowing clinic was suddenly a little emptier, with David Desharnais (knee), Greg Pateryn (ankle) and Andrei Markov (groin

  • Stars may be perfectly mediocre, but wacky win over Sabres shows they're never boring
    SportsDay

    Stars may be perfectly mediocre, but wacky win over Sabres shows they're never boring

    The Sabres believed a backhand shot by Sam Reinhart at 10:06 of the third period should have tied the score, as they felt it was smothered under the pads of Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen but over the goal line. Then, they said a Jack Eichel shot bounced off Lehtonen and over the goal line with 11 seconds

  • formstack.com

    2016 - Yuengling Contest

    A VIP Weekend in Pennsylvania to include: -VIP Tour of the Yuengling Pottsville Brewery with special VIP treatment for 2 on March 4, 2017. -Hotel Accommodation in Pottsville, PA on March 4th. -Two (2) tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres versus the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday March 5th, 2017 7:00pm. -