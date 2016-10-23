There's a prime piece of real estate available in Sabreland. It's on the left side of Buffalo's last two All-Stars. “I'd like to see someone grab it,” coach Dan Bylsma said Sunday. It'll be up to Tyler Ennis, Matt Moulson or Justin Bailey to do it. All three earned shifts with center
It’s unclear how Ribeiro will take a demotion since he also requested a trade from the Predators earlier this week. The last time Ribeiro played in the minors was a three-game stint with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the 2002-03 season. Nashville signed Ribeiro to a two-year, $7 million contract in the
The NHL trade deadline is approaching, and there's an added wrinkle that will affect the deals. The expansion draft won't impact the Sabres, though. At least not yet. The league is holding its expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights in June. There are rules regarding experience, contract