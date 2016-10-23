With Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers, the B's have scored 22 goals in their last six games.
BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Its been a long month of bag skates and lonely practices for Bruins defenseman Joe Morrow. Thats about to change thanks to injuries to both Kevan Miller and Colin Miller, who are both not expected to be able to play against the New York Islanders on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.
