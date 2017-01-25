The Pittsburgh Penguins will be short-handed on Thursday when they visit the Boston Bruins for the second meeting between the teams in five nights. With Kris Letang already out and set to miss his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury, both Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist missed practice Wednesday
Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand will have a hearing for his "dangerous trip" on Detroit Red Wings defender Niklas Kronwall, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday. Marchand looked to intentionally kick the right leg out from underneath Kronwall as he skated behind
BOSTON It wasnt quite the relief that an overtime victory against the Red Wings provided, but it was good all the same to see Kevan Miller and Colin Miller both return to the Bruins lineup. Kevan Miller scored the games first goal, his first of the season, and snapped a 41-game goal-scoring drought