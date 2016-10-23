Boston Bruins

  • Comcast SportsNet New England5 hours ago

    Saturday, Jan. 21: McKenzie on Julien's job security

    Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what Im reading, while proud of my wife and daughter participating in todays Womens March. *The New York Rangers have themselves a rookie named Pavel thats doing a pretty darned good job for the Blueshirts. *What should the St. Louis Blues do

  • Comcast SportsNet New England5 hours ago

    Both Millers missing from Bruins practice, but trending toward return

    BRIGHTON, Mass While both Kevan Miller and Colin Miller were missing from Bruins practice on Saturday morning, both injured Bruins defensemen could be rejoining the team soon. Colin Miller skated on his own prior to Saturdays team practice at Warrior Ice Arena for the second or third time since suffering

  • The Associated Press

    Malkin, Penguins seek 4th in row vs. Bruins

    Evgeni Malkin is a man of his word. After Pittsburgh Penguins was beaten soundly in Detroit 6-3 on Jan. 14, the superstar center told reporters the Penguins, then in the midst of a three-game losing streak, would rebound. "These next three games, we should win," Malkin proclaimed to reporters