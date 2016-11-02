NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — John Tavares has been through this before, hearing talk about where the Islanders will play in the future. He prefers to just focus on playing. “I'm just going to try to get ready for every game,” the captain said Tuesday. “I've got enough to worry about just trying
NEW YORK — Ryan Strome and Johnny Boychuk scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the New York Islanders beat the league-leading Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night. Strome got his first goal since Dec. 31 to put New York up 2-1 6:31 into the period. Anthony Beauvillier stole
NHL standings EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 51 30 14 7 67 155 127 Ottawa 48 26 16 6 58 132 129 Boston 53 26 21 6 58 135 138 Toronto 48 23 16 9 55 148 139 Florida 51 22 19 10 54 122 142 Tampa Bay 51 22 23 6 50 139 150 Buffalo 49 20 20 9 49 120 141 Detroit 50 20 21 9 49 126 148
