John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds and Cam Atkinson score two goals each to help lead the Metropolitan Division to a 10-6 victory over the Atlantic Division in Game 2 of the 2017 NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament.
LOS ANGELES – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby was the league’s top sniper in its Accuracy Shooting competition.
The commish conceded that Barclays Center has some issues.
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|49
|33
|10
|6
|72
|48
|32
|12
|4
|68
|49
|31
|17
|1
|63
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|47
|21
|17
|9
|51
|48
|21
|20
|7
|49
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49