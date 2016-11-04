In his first 1 1/2 NHL seasons, Connor McDavid has become one of hockey's most dynamic skaters and scorers. The All-Star has received fawning praise from no less than Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky, and he has led a thorough revitalization of his Edmonton Oilers. ''To get a chance to play
Ryan Kesler scores a fourth goal for the Pacific division in the third period, but the point is voided after Connor McDavid was called offsides.
LOS ANGELES – The NHL got what it wanted in the final game of its 3-on-3 all-star tournament, with Sidney Crosby and the Metro Division against Connor McDavid and the Pacific Division, the NHL’s top scoring leaders.