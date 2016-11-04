RALEIGH Sebastian Aho is still scoring goals for the Carolina Hurricanes. Fresh off his first career hat trick, Aho scored the winning goal Friday as the Canes topped the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 at PNC Arena. Aho ripped a shot from the right circle, off a Justin Faulk pass, at 1:48 of the third period. It
Connor McDavid became the first NHL player this season to reach 60 points when he scored his 18th of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night. The Edmonton Oilers captain broke his stick along the sideboards while trying to win the puck. Upon noticing it was broke, McDavid snapped it
Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.