Edmonton Oilers

3rd Pacific
 | 21-14-7
  • Goals For
    118 GF
  • Goals Against
    110 GA
  • Power Play %
    21.2 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    80.6 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    398 PIM
  • Sharks' Vlasic practices, unsure if he'll play vs. Oilers
    SAN JOSE — Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic practiced Monday morning but wasn't 100 percent sure if he'd be available for Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Vlasic has missed the last four games after he took a puck to the face Dec. 30 in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vlasic

  • The Oilers demoted their top prospect and that's a great thing for both of them
    Jesse Puljujärvi’s demotion is good for his future and the Oilers’ present. Which makes the Edmonton Oilers’ move on Monday pretty interesting! The Oilers sent down rookie winger Jesse Puljujärvi, who they took fourth overall in the 2016 NHL entry draft.

  • 3 stars of the week: Michael Grabner, Patrick Maroon, Braden Holtby
    ESPN.com From the official NHL release: GRABNER, MAROON AND HOLTBY NAMED NHL 'THREE STARS' OF THE WEEK NEW YORK (Jan. 9, 2017) – New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner, Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon and Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby have been named the NHL's