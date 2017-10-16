Turner blasts Dodgers past Cubs, into 2-0 NLCS lead

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series to give the Dodgers a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The win gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and plenty of momentum heading to Chicago for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Before Turner's heroics, the game was a battle of bullpens.

One night after taking out ace Clayton Kershaw after five innings, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did the same with Rich Hill, even though Hill had allowed just one run.

The move paid off -- again -- as four Dodgers relievers were nearly perfect over four innings. Even so, the game was tied at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Yasiel Puig opened the ninth against Cubs reliever Brian Duensing with a walk. Charlie Culberson, subbing at shortstop for the injured Corey Seager, moved Puig to second with a sacrifice bunt.

After pinch hitter Kyle Farmer struck out, Cubs manager Joe Maddon summoned John Lackey from the bullpen to face Chris Taylor, who walked, bringing up Turner.

On a 1-0 count to Turner, Lackey grooved a 91 mph fastball over the plate. Turner didn't miss it, blasting it over the fence in center field for the dramatic victory.

Turner also drove in the Dodgers' first run with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning.

Hill gave up only a solo homer to Addison Russell in the fifth inning but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth, Roberts continuing to show trust in his bullpen.

Brandon Morrow was perfect in the sixth and seventh innings, before Josh Fields (one out) and Tony Watson (two outs) combined to throw a perfect eighth.

Kenley Jansen entered in the top of the ninth and struck out Kris Bryant for the first out of the inning before hitting Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, the only baserunner allowed by the Dodgers bullpen all night.