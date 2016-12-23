Chicago Cubs

1st NL Central
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .256 AVG
  • Runs
    808 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    3.15 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    163 HR
  • Reuters5 minutes ago

    Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

    The Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Kevin Gausman settled on a $3.45 million contract for 2017 to avoid salary arbitration, according to multiple reports Sunday. The 26-year-old Gausman was set for a hearing this week after filing for a $3.55 million salary, with the team countering at $3.15 million

  • Cubs' World Series Run Immortalized in Bobblehead Form
    NBC Chicago1 hour ago

    Cubs' World Series Run Immortalized in Bobblehead Form

    In the wake of their historic World Series championship, the Chicago Cubs have inspired a massive flood of limited edition memorabilia celebrating the occasion, but one organization has taken Cubs fever to a whole new level. As part of their celebration of the Cubs winning the World Series title, the

  • Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Cards, O's, A's, Jays, D-backs, Cubs
    MLB Trade Rumors

    Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Cards, O's, A's, Jays, D-backs, Cubs

    This week in baseball blogs… The Redbird Daily regards the extension of right-hander Carlos Martinez as a major victory for the Cardinals. Camden Depot expects Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo to take steps backward this year. A's Farm chats with Athletics president Dave Kaval. BP Toronto explains how