Modern sports are full of crazy routines and superstitions about curses. In this article, we have compiled the 26 strangest sports superstitions.
MLB could have been much harder on the St. Louis Cardinals over a former employee's hacking crime. So why wasn't it?
The Cubs Trophy Tour is making its way through the Midwest. Hundreds of fans waited outside in the cold for hours when the tour kicked off Dec. 9 at the Cubs Team Store on Michigan Avenue. The trophy's City Hall stop on Dec. 15 was its last in Chicago before beginning a journey throughout the Midwest
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|103
|58
|.640
|0.0
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|78
|83
|.484
|25.0
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5