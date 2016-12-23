Chicago Cubs

  • Cubs Trophy Tour: Full Schedule of Dates, Cities
    NBC Chicago

    Cubs Trophy Tour: Full Schedule of Dates, Cities

    The Cubs Trophy Tour is making its way through the Midwest. Hundreds of fans waited outside in the cold for hours when the tour kicked off Dec. 9 at the Cubs Team Store on Michigan Avenue. The trophy's City Hall stop on Dec. 15 was its last in Chicago before beginning a journey throughout the Midwest

  • Comcast SportsNet Chicago

    Javy Baez is getting a street named after him in Chicago

    Chicago is already thanking Javy Baez for his postseason heroics. DNAInfo reported Wednesday afternoon the City Council approved a sign for "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way" in Humboldt Park. The Baez portion of the street will be near the Wrigley Field replica (dubbed Little Cubs Field) on

