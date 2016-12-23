The Cubs Trophy Tour is making its way through the Midwest. Hundreds of fans waited outside in the cold for hours when the tour kicked off Dec. 9 at the Cubs Team Store on Michigan Avenue. The trophy's City Hall stop on Dec. 15 was its last in Chicago before beginning a journey throughout the Midwest
Chicago is already thanking Javy Baez for his postseason heroics. DNAInfo reported Wednesday afternoon the City Council approved a sign for "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way" in Humboldt Park. The Baez portion of the street will be near the Wrigley Field replica (dubbed Little Cubs Field) on
Modern sports are full of crazy routines and superstitions about curses. In this article, we have compiled the 26 strangest sports superstitions.
