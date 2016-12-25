Right now, the Dodgers are slated to open the 2017 season -- in which they'll aim for a fifth straight NL West title -- with Enrique Hernandez as their primary second baseman. Hernandez has his uses and is a useful player to have on the active roster, but he's stretched as an everyday player.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitchers Luis Avilan, Josh Fields and Alex Wood agreed Friday to one-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, avoiding arbitration. Grandal's deal is worth $5.5 million. Grandal hit .228 last season with 72 RBIs and 27 home runs, which tied for the team lead and ranked
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|91
|71
|.562
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|4.0
|75
|87
|.463
|16.0
|69
|93
|.426
|22.0
|68
|94
|.420
|23.0