LATE START: The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to limit the workload of 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias this season, and it appears there are several potential options on the table. One possibility that was publicly noted on Wednesday would have Urias begin his season at extended spring training
They always protect one of their own. Two veteran players of the Los Angeles Dodgers joined thousands of others to offer their support and encouragement for a former college baseball player who is currently suffering from his second separate battle with a rare form of cancer. Los Angeles Dodgers third
The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich. Oakland also agreed to a $1.25 million, one-year contract with infielder Adam Rosales. Eibner combined to hit .193 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Kansas
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|91
|71
|.562
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|4.0
|75
|87
|.463
|16.0
|69
|93
|.426
|22.0
|68
|94
|.420
|23.0