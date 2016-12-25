Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
Rich Hill gripped the podium and stared at the speech he'd spent the week writing. He operates without fear on the pitcher's mound, but public speaking can still jostle his nerves. Before him sat hundreds of members of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, who sipped orange juice and coffee
Individual game tickets go on sale TODAY, January 27 at 10am PT exclusively on dodgers.com.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|91
|71
|.562
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|4.0
|75
|87
|.463
|16.0
|69
|93
|.426
|22.0
|68
|94
|.420
|23.0