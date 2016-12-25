Los Angeles Dodgers

1st NL West
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .249 AVG
  • Runs
    725 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    3.70 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    165 HR
  • MAC Play For Men's Basketball Begins Next Tuesday
    Bowling Green Falcons

    MAC Play For Men's Basketball Begins Next Tuesday

    BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The Bowling Green State University men's basketball team concluded its non-conference slate with an 86-77 victory over Norfolk State on Dec. 30. The victory allowed the Falcons to finish with a 6-7 record in the out-of-conference slate. Under second-year head coach Michael

  • Hot Stove Digest: Twins request 'best and final' offers for Brian Dozier
    Big League Stew

    Hot Stove Digest: Twins request 'best and final' offers for Brian Dozier

    The Brian Dozier sweepstakes could have a winner very soon. HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: It appears the Minnesota Twins are getting anxious as it pertains to trade negotiations surrounding All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier. For weeks we’ve heard speculation about his availability, who might be interested

    17
  • 3 Remaining Needs: National League West
    MLB Trade Rumors

    3 Remaining Needs: National League West

    With the new year on its way, we're actually just six weeks or so away from the opening of Spring Training. But there's plenty of work yet to do on the transactional side. A variety of interesting and useful free agents remain unsigned, and there are certainly some trade scenarios left to explore