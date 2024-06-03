Larry Allen, Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 52

Longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen died while vacationing with his family in Mexico. He was 52 years old. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen has died.

Allen, 52, passed away suddenly while in Mexico on vacation, according to the team.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the team said in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

"Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future."

Allen, who played 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, was one of the best offensive linemen in league history. He was named a First-team NFL All-Pro seven times and was an 11-time Pro Bowler at both guard and tackle. He helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

Larry Allen was one of the most incredible athletes the NFL has ever seen



Maybe the most dominant run blocker ever, but legitimately insane speed too



Here he was making a chase down tackle out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/vTSPLXrlrm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2024

His dominance at both positions earned Allen, a second round pick out Sonoma State in 1994, a spot on the NFL All-Decade team in both the 1990s and 2000s.

After spending his final two NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Allen signed a one-day contract to retire with the Cowboys in 2009. Four years later Allen headed to Canton, Ohio as a first-ballot inductee into the Hall of Fame.