Commanders release K Brandon McManus after sexual assault lawsuit

Brandon McManus is done in Washington.

The Commanders released the kicker on Sunday night after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed last month, the team announced.

We have released K Brandon McManus — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 2, 2024

McManus, who spent his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, went 30-of-37 on field goals and made all of his extra points with the Jaguars last year. After the team didn't sign him again this offseason, the Commanders scooped him up on a one-year, $3.6 million deal. He was the only kicker on the Commanders' roster this spring.

Brandon McManus had signed a one-year deal with the Commanders earlier this offseason. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault

A pair of women filed a lawsuit in Florida last month accusing McManus of sexually assaulting them on the Jaguars' flight to London for a game last season. The women, who were not named, were working as flight attendants on the charter flight to London for the Jaguars' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. The trip, the women said, was their first working with the team.

The women alleged that the flight "quickly turned into a party," and that McManus and others disregarded their personal space, air travel safety and federal laws. McManus allegedly tried to recruit other attendants to the party, and he passed out $100 bills to try to get them to drink and dance for him.

The first woman said that McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during turbulence, and that he grinded up against her twice while she was serving food and drinks. The second woman said McManus also grinded up against her during one of the flight's meal services, and that he "smirked and walked away" after she confronted him.

McManus denied the allegations against him in a statement through his attorney.

“To be clear, these are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player," McManus' lawyer, Brett R. Gallaway, said in a statement. "We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are – an extortion attempt.”

The women also included the Jaguars in their lawsuit for allegedly failing to supervise McManus and for failing to create a safe environment for staff. The Jaguars issued a statement saying they were looking "into the matter."

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” the Commanders said in a statement after the lawsuit was first reported. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the league office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

This post will be updated with more information shortly.