Indiana football in transfer portal: Incomings, outgoings, players staying put

Indiana football's coaching change added some accelerant to the Hoosiers' work in the transfer portal. Keep up with the comings and goings as Curt Cignetti and his staff reshape the Hoosiers' roster.

At least 25 IU players entered the portal, with three key players being coaxed back by the new staff. So far, there are 16 incoming transfers, including nine from Cignetti's former employer, James Madison.

DOYEL: Cignetti flipping everything IU's way: recruits, narratives, hope

1991 COPPER BOWL: A future NFL QB, an All-American RB and a relentless D. Story of IU's last bowl winners.

INCOMING

QB Kurtis Rourke, Ohio

RB Kaelon Black, James Madison

RB Justice Ellison, Wake Forest

RB Ty Son Lawton, James Madison

WR Miles Cross, Ohio

WR Myles Price, Texas Tech

WR Ke'Shawn Williams, Wake Forest

TE Zach Horton, James Madison

OL Nick Kidwell, James Madison

OL Tyler Stephens, James Madison

OL Trey Wedig, Wisconsin

DL James Carpenter, James Madison

DL Mikail Kamara, James Madison

LB Aiden Fisher, James Madison

LB Jailin Walker, James Madison

K Derek McCormick, Louisiana-Monroe

LS Mark Langston, Georgia Southern

SIGNING DAY: Curt Cignetti build 2024 recruiting class on the fly

SIGNING DAY: Cignetti addresses QB, WR needs, adds heavy JMU flavor

RETURNING

RB Trent Howland

WR Donaven McCulley

OL Mike Katic (changed mind after declaring for NFL draft)

OL Carter Smith

OUTGOING

QB Brendan Sorsby, committed to Cincinnati

QB Dexter Williams II, committed to Georgia Southern

RB Jaylin Lucas

WR Cam Camper

TE Aaron Steinfeldt

OL Matthew Bedford, committed to Oregon

OL Khalil Benson, committed to Colorado

OL Zach Carpenter, committed to Miami (Fla.)

OL Joshua Sales, committed to Purdue

DL Carl Biddings

DL LeDarrius Cox, committed to UAB

DL Nick James, committed to Pitt

DL Patrick Lucas Jr., committed to Memphis

LB Jared Casey

LB Myles Jackson, committed to Tulsa

LB Anthony Jones, committed to Oregon State

DB Phillip Dunnam

DB Jordan Grier, committed to Memphis

DB James Monds III, committed to Middle Tennessee State

DB Louis Moore, committed to Ole Miss

DB Jordan Shaw, committed to Arizona

K Chris Freeman

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU football 2024 roster being built through transfer portal