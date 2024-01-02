Indiana football in transfer portal: Incomings, outgoings, players staying put
Indiana football's coaching change added some accelerant to the Hoosiers' work in the transfer portal. Keep up with the comings and goings as Curt Cignetti and his staff reshape the Hoosiers' roster.
At least 25 IU players entered the portal, with three key players being coaxed back by the new staff. So far, there are 16 incoming transfers, including nine from Cignetti's former employer, James Madison.
INCOMING
QB Kurtis Rourke, Ohio
RB Kaelon Black, James Madison
RB Justice Ellison, Wake Forest
RB Ty Son Lawton, James Madison
WR Miles Cross, Ohio
WR Myles Price, Texas Tech
WR Ke'Shawn Williams, Wake Forest
TE Zach Horton, James Madison
OL Nick Kidwell, James Madison
OL Tyler Stephens, James Madison
OL Trey Wedig, Wisconsin
DL James Carpenter, James Madison
DL Mikail Kamara, James Madison
LB Aiden Fisher, James Madison
LB Jailin Walker, James Madison
K Derek McCormick, Louisiana-Monroe
LS Mark Langston, Georgia Southern
RETURNING
OL Mike Katic (changed mind after declaring for NFL draft)
OL Carter Smith
OUTGOING
QB Brendan Sorsby, committed to Cincinnati
QB Dexter Williams II, committed to Georgia Southern
RB Jaylin Lucas
WR Cam Camper
TE Aaron Steinfeldt
OL Matthew Bedford, committed to Oregon
OL Khalil Benson, committed to Colorado
OL Zach Carpenter, committed to Miami (Fla.)
OL Joshua Sales, committed to Purdue
DL Carl Biddings
DL LeDarrius Cox, committed to UAB
DL Nick James, committed to Pitt
DL Patrick Lucas Jr., committed to Memphis
LB Jared Casey
LB Myles Jackson, committed to Tulsa
LB Anthony Jones, committed to Oregon State
DB Phillip Dunnam
DB Jordan Grier, committed to Memphis
DB James Monds III, committed to Middle Tennessee State
DB Louis Moore, committed to Ole Miss
DB Jordan Shaw, committed to Arizona
K Chris Freeman
