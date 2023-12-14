Curt Cignetti gets good portal news. Starting LT Carter Smith says he's coming back to IU.

Carter Smith, IU's starting left tackle who entered the transfer portal after the coaching change, announced Wednesday he's staying in Bloomington.

It's a big win for new coach Curt Cignetti, retaining an important piece to an offensive line that has seen Khalil Benson and Matthew Bedford depart for Colorado. Cignetti retained offensive line coach Bob Bostad, the only holdover from Tom Allen's staff.

Here to stay. LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/DxbZLYMaGL — Carter Smith (@thecartersmith0) December 13, 2023

Smith was the second highest rated signee in IU's 2022 signing class as a four-star prospect out of Olentangy Liberty in Ohio. He was the No. 207 overall ranked prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Smith is the second publicly-known Hoosier to re-commit to the new coaching staff. Defensive back Jordan Grier announced earlier this week he'd return as well.

