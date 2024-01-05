IU football caps busy day in transfer portal with perhaps Curt Cignetti's biggest catch.

BLOOMINGTON – IU capped a busy day in the transfer portal with one of Curt Cignetti’s biggest wins of the cycle, when All-Sun Belt wide receiver Elijah Sarratt announced his intention to follow Cignetti to Bloomington.

Sarratt had been on a visit to Indiana.

The rising junior from Virginia was remarkably productive across two years in Harrisonburg, posting 124 receptions for 1,891 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sarratt posted 1,191 of those yards and eight of those touchdowns in 2023, his all-conference season.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Sarratt becomes the latest in roughly a dozen players to follow Cignetti and his staff — Sarratt’s position coach and coordinator, Mike Shanahan, came to Bloomington with his head coach — in becoming a Hoosier. But unlike many of his former teammates, Sarratt left his recruitment open, reporting offers from a number of Power Four schools including Wisconsin, Kansas State, Purdue, Cal, Utah and South Carolina.

In the end, he picked the Hoosiers, joining a wide receiver room now stacked with both depth and talent. IU also returns leading receiver Donaven McCulley, who was coaxed out of the portal despite interest from Michigan, Florida State, Kentucky, Penn State and others. Promising young receivers like E.J. Williams and Omar Cooper should provide competition, while Cignetti and staff also took a trio of experienced wideouts from the portal before Christmas.

Sarratt’s commitment caps a day which saw Indiana take four players from the portal.

North Carolina running back Elijah Green announced his commitment to IU on Thursday night, while the Hoosiers also pulled a pair of starting safeties from Old Dominion in Terry Jones and Shawn Asbury. The pair combined for 200 tackles playing for the Monarchs last season.

