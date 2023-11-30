Indiana football to hire James Madison's Curt Cignetti as new head coach

BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Curt Cignetti of the James Madison Dukes stands on the field during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Boone, North Carolina.

Indiana football is finalizing a deal with James Madison coach Curt Cignetti to become the Hoosiers next head coach, a source confirmed to IndyStar.

Cignetti is 52-9 at James Madison, and the Dukes are 19-4 across their first two seasons in the Football Bowl Subdivision, including 11-1 this year, the best record in the Sun Belt. On Thursday, he was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year. He took JMU at least as far as the FCS playoff semifinal in each of his three seasons at that level, and he hasn't missed a beat since the move up.

Who is IU getting in Curt Cignetti? Watch his interview with Pat McAfee.

A former West Virginia quarterback, Cignetti, 62, built extensive experience in assistant-coaching across stops at Temple, Pitt, N.C. State and Alabama in the 1990s and 2000s. He then took the Indiana (Pa.) job, where he won 53 of 70 games, before two playoff seasons at Elon landed him in Harrisonburg.

Cignetti replaces Tom Allen, who was fired after going 33-49 in seven seasons as IU's head coach.

We'll have much more on this breaking story at indystar.com.

