IU football busy in transfer portal, picks up three new WRs in one day

Indiana's receiving corps is starting to take shape under the Hoosiers' new coaching staff.

Monday, Curt Cignetti landed three transfer commitments — all from receivers: Miles Cross (Ohio). Myles Price (Texas Tech) and Ke'Shawn Williams (Wake Forest).

Cross caught 47 passes for 617 yards last season (both second on the Bobcats) and had a team-high five touchdown receptions. Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke, the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, has already committed to the Hoosiers, and will get to throw to one of his go-to receivers in Bloomington.

Price caught 43 passes for 410 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Red Raiders. In four seasons for Texas Tech, the 5-10 Price amassed 161 catches for 1,751 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In Cig I trust 🚬🔥 pic.twitter.com/kiKujzUUsV — Pʀɪᴄᴇ ɪs ʀɪɢʜᴛ 🌵 (@Myles_price3) December 19, 2023

Williams caught 38 passes for 384 yards and a score last season for the Demon Deacons. The 5-10 Philadelphia product has 107 career catches for 1,385 yards and five touchdowns. He's the second former Wake Forest player to transfer to IU this offseason, joining running back Justice Ellison.

These new additions join All-Big Ten receiver Donaven McCulley, who announced his decision to return Friday.

