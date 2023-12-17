Indiana football running back Trent Howland will stay, leaves transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON – IU got more good news on offense Sunday, when redshirt junior running back Trent Howland announced his intention to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Bloomington.

Howland, who has two years of eligibility remaining, rose through the running back rotation and landed the Hoosiers’ No. 1 spot late in the season. He finished the 2023 season with 75 carries for 354 yards (4.7 ypc), and a pair of touchdowns.

Much of that production came in the second half of the season. Over Indiana’s last six games, Howland rushed for 283 yards and the TDs.

His return doubles coach Curt Cignetti’s fortune for the weekend, after honorable mention All-Big Ten wide receiver Donaven McCulley announced his intention to withdraw from the portal.

Now, Cignetti has a running back with a rising ceiling to plug into his offense as well, as he rebuilds the roster he inherited from Tom Allen.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football running back Trent Howland leaves transfer portal