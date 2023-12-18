IU football already landed Ohio QB out of transfer portal. Now, gets one of his top WRs.

Curt Cignetti remains busy rebuilding the IU football roster. On Monday, the Hoosiers landed a commitment from Ohio transfer WR Miles Cross.

Cross caught 47 passes for 617 yards last season (both second on the Bobcats) and had a team-high five touchdown receptions. Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke, the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, has already committed to the Hoosiers, and will get to throw to one of his go-to receivers in Bloomington.

The 6-1, 213-pound Cross is the fourth publicly known player Cignetti has landed from the transfer portal, joining Rourke, Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison and Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig.

Per Taylor Lehman, Cross graded fifth in the MAC among WRs with 30+ targets in 2023 and had only had one fewer contested catch than Donaven McCulley (10). Cignetti and staff were able to convince McCulley to return to the Hoosiers after the former Lawrence North star entered the portal following the coaching change.

As a sophomore in 2022, Cross caught 47 passes for 560 yards and three more scores.

