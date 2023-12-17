IU football lands mammoth OL Trey Wedig from Wisconsin in transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football picked up a big commitment out of the transfer portal Saturday — literally.

Trey Wedig, a 6-7, 318-pound offensive lineman for Wisconsin, picked IU as Curt Cignetti rebuilds the Hoosiers roster. Wedig posted his announcement late Saturday night.

IU's offensive line will be much changed with four starters either transferring or entering the draft. Cignetti and staff were able to convince starting left tackle Carter Smith to return earlier this week, and on Saturday added experience and versatility with Wedig.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig (78) is shown during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Maryland 23-10.

Wedig played more than 118 snaps in his career at left guard, 296 at right guard and 341 at right tackle — and familiarity with offensive line coach Bob Bostad, the lone holdover from Tom Allen's staff. Bostad, who came to IU after coaching Wisconsin's offensive line in 2022, coached Wedig to eight starts that season.

As a high schooler, Wedig was a highly sought after four-star prospect coming out of Oconomowoc, Wisc. His list of offers included ones from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and USC.

Bloomington Herald-Times reporter Mike Niziolek contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Wisconsin OL Trey Wedig commits to transfer to IU