IU football gets James Madison defensive lineman Mikail Kamara in transfer portal

The Indiana football team already landed some offensive help through the transfer portal, so it was time for new coach Curt Cignetti to find someone on defense.

On Tuesday, James Madison defensive lineman Mikail Kamara announced he would follow Cignetti to IU. Kamara, who was second-team All-Sun Belt this past season, has two years of eligibility remaining.

In his first two seasons at JMU, Kamara played in 11 games. This past season, he played in 12 games and notched 82 total tackles. Kamara also registered 13.5 sacks at James Madison.

On Monday, Cignetti landed three wide receiver commitments from Miles Cross (Ohio). Myles Price (Texas Tech) and Ke'Shawn Williams (Wake Forest).

