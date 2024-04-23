Teams that will shape the Draft: QB needy teams outside top ten + top ten teams we can't figure out

We have officially entered 'silly season' of NFL Draft week where rumors are rampant and everything must be taken with a grain of salt. Fear not, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom are here to cut through the smoke. Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, the two look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

To start the show, Harmon and Nystrom dive into the Minnesota Vikings and what possibilities exist for them to jump in the draft to take JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye. The duo looks at how the top QBs could fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense and Justin Jefferson.

The two then try to make sense of the Denver Broncos after they acquired Zach Wilson from the New York Jets in a trade. Given that Denver might have the worst QB room in the league, the duo try to figure out which rookie QB is the most realistic option and best fit for Sean Payton's scheme. The two discuss Bo Nix's potential in Denver and if they can trade down and still acquire the Oregon QB later in the draft.

Harmon and Nystrom have a similar conversation about the Las Vegas Raiders QB room and if they could be a dark horse team to trade up for QB. After the break the two try to predict what the New York Giants, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans do with their top ten picks.

1:20 - Programming note: Yahoo Sports is going BIG for Draft Week coverage

3:40 - Minnesota Vikings: Do they have the ammunition to land JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye?

22:25 - Denver Broncos: What are they doing? Who are they? Are they really that bad?

35:50 - Las Vegas Raiders: Are they a dark horse to trade up for a QB?

39:15 - New York Giants: Do they take a top WR or swing for a QB?

46:30 - New York Jets: Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers or OL?

50:27 - Tennessee Titans: What's the best move to help Will Levis in this new look offense?

