Wake Forest RB Justice Ellison commits to IU football out of transfer portal

Former Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison announced on social media he has committed to Indiana football.

This season, Ellison rushed for 548 yards (4.6 per carry) with one touchdown and had 10 catches for 61 yards for the Demon Deacons. He was a third-team All-ACC pick in 2022 after rushing for a team-high 707 yards and five touchdowns.

The Hoosiers' running backs room is a little light following the departure of Trent Howland (committed to Minnesota) and with Jaylin Lucas also entering the transfer portal. Howland led IU in rushing this past season with 354 yards. The only scholarship running backs on IU's 2024 roster right now are Josh Henderson, IU's second-leading rusher, and David Holloman (who ran for 18 yards on six attempts).

During his four seasons at Wake Forest, Ellison rushed for 1,909 yards (4.5 per carry) and 15 touchdowns and 163 receiving yards and a score on 24 catches.

As far as other IU players in the portal, offensive lineman Khalil Benson announced he had committed to Colorado and quarterback Brendan Sorsby has committed to Cincinnati.

