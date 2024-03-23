Arizona basketball vs Dayton March Madness NCAA Tournament live updates, analysis, score

No. 7 seed Dayton and No. 2 seed Arizona play Saturday, March 23 in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The winner of the game will advance to the Sweet 16 next week.

Dayton defeated No. 10 seed Nevada in the first round, 63-60. Arizona beat No. 15 seed Long Beach State, 85-65.

Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -500 on the moneyline. The Flyers are +360. The over/under for the game is set at 149.5 points.

Follow our live Arizona vs. Dayton West Region NCAA Tournament first-round game coverage for the latest news, score, updates and analysis on the game.

Saturday's March Madness picks, predictions: Dayton vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Kansas | Michigan State vs North Carolina | Washington State vs Iowa State | Oakland vs NC State | Texas vs Tennessee | Duquesne vs Illinois | Oregon vs Creighton

Caleb Love and the Arizona Wildcats look to advance to the Sweet 16 with a win over the Dayton Flyers in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

How to watch Arizona vs Dayton in NCAA Tournament

When: Saturday, March 23, 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (12:45 p.m. ET)

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV channel: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)

Streaming: FUBO

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Arizona vs. Dayton live with FUBO (free trial)

Arizona vs. Dayton in March Madness pregame reading

Did Arizona resemble March Madness Final Four team in NCAA Tournament vs Long Beach State?

Arizona avoids first-round nightmare with second-half beatdown of Long Beach State

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Saturday, Sunday

March Madness on TV: How to watch NCAA Tournament second-round games Saturday, Sunday

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona basketball vs Dayton March Madness game live updates, score