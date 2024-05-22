Wisconsin’s quest for transfer help at defensive line appears to be over

Wisconsin’s month-long quest to land a transfer defensive lineman appears to have reached its end.

That indication came on Tuesday, when former walk-on wide receiver Haakon Anderson was extended a scholarship. His scholarship brings the program to the limit of 85, and takes any space reserved for a final transfer portal addition.

Luke Fickell and his staff were after several top defensive linemen during the spring transfer portal window. Those included C.J. West (committed to Indiana), Khurtiss Perry (committed to Virginia Tech), Jay’Viar Suggs (committed to LSU) and Brandon Lane (committed to Louisville).

The Badgers are still listed as a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer. But the program’s scholarship count rising to 85 may make a commitment unrealistic.

Wisconsin’s spring portal loss of T.J. Bollers and lack of commitment from any transfer leaves the position with the following depth chart:

Starters: Redshirt senior James Thompson Jr., redshirt sophomore Curt Neal and redshirt senior Ben Barten

Backups: Redshirt senior Elijah Hills (transfer), redshirt senior Cade McDonald, redshirt freshman Jamel Howard

Depth: True freshman Dillan Johnson, true freshman Hank Weber, true freshman Ernest Willor

The position is light, to say the least. The starting trio should be formidable, but the depth drops off significantly after Hills and McDonald. That means an injury or two at the position could prove costly to the team’s success — as seen with the Badgers in 2018.

A necessary disclaimer: things can still change between now and training camp. The current 85-man roster is a projection based on available information.

With the addition of Griffin Badgers sit at 84 Scholarships with 1 to give (to a DL presumably). Green: Transfer Portal

Yellow: Early enrollee Freshmen

Red: Incoming Freshmen Realizing I can probably get rid of the color coding at this point… pic.twitter.com/Ge65fPzt25 — BuckAround (@Buck_Around) May 13, 2024

Wisconsin did exit the spring transfer window with depth offensive linemen Leyton Nelson and Joey Okla and an experienced wide receiver in Joseph Griffin Jr.

The program did well in the portal during the 2024 offseason. It found a starting quarterback, starting running back, two starting-caliber outside linebackers, several talented inside linebackers and an experienced cornerback.

Much of that progress will be forgotten if defensive line becomes a real issue when the season kicks off this fall.

