BREAKING: Wisconsin football lands transfer commitment from a former Illinois lineman

Wisconsin football landed a commitment from former Illinois Fighting Illini transfer offensive lineman Joey Okla on Wednesday.

Okla is the program’s second transfer commit in the spring window, joining former Vanderbilt OL Leyton Nelson. 247Sports’ Evan Flood notes that he will walk on with the Badgers in 2024.

The veteran lineman was spotted at Wisconsin spring practice earlier this week after he had entered the portal on April 16.

The Harland, Wisconsin native appeared in just one game for the Fighting Illini in 2023, that after redshirting as a true freshman in 2022. He was previously a three-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 14 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s former coaching staff did not offer Okla during his high school career at Arrowhead, but Luke Fickell and the current staff clearly made him a priority this time around.

Okla should play a depth role along Wisconsin’s 2024 offensive line with starting lineup mostly set. He primarily plays on the interior and could serve as a backup at multiple positions.

The Wisconsin commit has three years of eligibility remaining and will have plenty of time to play himself into the program’s starting lineup. For now, it’s another valuable depth add for Fickell and his staff.

