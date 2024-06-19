Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has torn ACL

Los Angeles Sparks rookie center Cameron Brink has a torn ACL in her left knee.

The Sparks announced the injury Wednesday. Brink injured her knee Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun, and she underwent further evaluation on Wednesday.

Brink suffered the injury in the first quarter while driving to the basket. Her knee buckled, and she fell to the floor in pain. She required help from her teammates to her feet and was eventually carried off the floor by trainers.

Cameron Brink was helped off the floor after a hard fall (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/vAiBah0Kod — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2024

The news is a tough blow for Brink, the Sparks, the WNBA and Team USA. Brink is one of the WNBA's brightest young stars after joining the the Sparks as the No. 2 pick in the draft out of Stanford. She's a featured member of a rookie class including Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese that's helped spark a boom in league popularity.

Cameron Brink sustained a torn ACL Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 15 games, Brink has averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. A month into her career, she's already one of the league's most popular players on the court and on social media.

Cameron Brink F - LAS 2024 - 2025 season 7.5 Pts 5.3 Reb 1.7 Ast 2.3 Blk 1.1 Stl

Brink was recently selected as a member of Team USA's 3x3 basketball team for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Team USA will now have to select her replacement ahead of the Games that start July 26.

It's not immediately clear when she'll be able to return to the court, but her rookie WNBA season is done.