Copa América: Lionel Messi unlocks Canada, Argentina opens with a shaky win

For long stretches of its 2024 Copa América opener, Argentina looked shaky. The defending champions — of South America, and of the world — labored at times during a battle with Canada. They played some fluid, dynamic fútbol, but also some very lax soccer. At halftime, they very easily could have been behind.
But four minutes into an action-packed second half, Lionel Messi unlocked Canada — with a pass that was either ingenious or inadvertent.
Did he see Alexis Mac Allister, and feed the midfielder's run? Or was he looking for Julián Álvarez's feet, before Álvarez ran elsewhere? The answer hardly matters. Only the conclusion does. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau clattered into Mac Allister, who'd latched onto Messi's pass. Crépeau's foul would have yield a penalty, but Álvarez rendered that unnecessary.
In the waning minutes, Messi undressed Canada again. Lautaro Martinez finished. And Argentina exhaled.
Martinez's 88th-minute goal sealed a 2-0 Argentina victory in Thursday's opener. But it — and the flurry of chances that Argentina created and missed in the second half — also masked a very imperfect performance.
In the end, Argentina deserved its victory. Messi and Co. are well on their way to the tournament's knockout rounds after just one night. But they benefitted from Canadian misses and good fortune. They are, on Matchday 1, clearly not yet in top gear.
Scaloni makes the first substitution for Argentina as Giovani Lo Celso replaces Angel Di Maria.
Henry Bushnell
Chances at both ends!
Remember when Pelé wowed at the World Cup even when he sent shots wide? Messi just did something similar. He sat two Canadian players down with one feint on a break, and nearly scooped the ball into a gaping net, but his clever shot was blocked.
At the other end, Jonathan David just flashed a header a few yards high and wide.
The temporary grass field that's been installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was a topic of conversation pregame, and even more so throughout the first 30 minutes of this game in Argentina.
It's a bit choppy and uneven, and sometimes seems to slow the ball down. Players don't quite seem as confident in their touch as they'd normally be. That iota of hesitation or discomfort can really make a difference.
From above very clear to see the strips of natural grass put in place over the artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/SoBtTleNzS
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.