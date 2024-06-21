Copa América: Lionel Messi unlocks Canada, Argentina opens with a shaky win

The 2024 Copa América got underway Thursday with Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory over Canada. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

For long stretches of its 2024 Copa América opener, Argentina looked shaky. The defending champions — of South America, and of the world — labored at times during a battle with Canada. They played some fluid, dynamic fútbol, but also some very lax soccer. At halftime, they very easily could have been behind.

But four minutes into an action-packed second half, Lionel Messi unlocked Canada — with a pass that was either ingenious or inadvertent.

Did he see Alexis Mac Allister, and feed the midfielder's run? Or was he looking for Julián Álvarez's feet, before Álvarez ran elsewhere? The answer hardly matters. Only the conclusion does. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau clattered into Mac Allister, who'd latched onto Messi's pass. Crépeau's foul would have yield a penalty, but Álvarez rendered that unnecessary.

In the waning minutes, Messi undressed Canada again. Lautaro Martinez finished. And Argentina exhaled.

Martinez's 88th-minute goal sealed a 2-0 Argentina victory in Thursday's opener. But it — and the flurry of chances that Argentina created and missed in the second half — also masked a very imperfect performance.

In the end, Argentina deserved its victory. Messi and Co. are well on their way to the tournament's knockout rounds after just one night. But they benefitted from Canadian misses and good fortune. They are, on Matchday 1, clearly not yet in top gear.

So they will surely have to improve to defend their title captured three years ago in Brazil. They will need to prove that their core has not aged to the dark side of its peak.

