Wisconsin transfer defensive lineman T.J. Bollers receives several D-I offers

Wisconsin transfer defensive lineman T.J. Bollers is receiving plenty of interest from D-I programs.

He has already received offers from New Mexico, Kent State, Ohio, Northern Iowa, Miami (Ohio) and Cal after entering the transfer portal just four days ago.

Conference realignment makes this exercise a challenge. But that’s an offer from the Mountain West, four from the MAC and one from the ACC.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

Bollers entered the portal after three unproductive years as a Badger. He was a four-star recruit in Wisconsin’s decorated class of 2021 — ranked as the No. 159 overall recruit in the class, No. 11 edge rusher and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Iowa.

Wisconsin attempted to move him from a 3-4 outside linebacker in Jim Leonhard’s old system to a defensive lineman in Mike Tressel’s hybrid 3-3-5. Neither role perfectly fit his game, as he’s better served as a 4-3 defensive end. That was seen in Bollers’ lack of playing time in his three years with the program.

His transfer is likely due to the fit on the field and finding a location with consistent playing time available.

Wisconsin is becoming increasingly thin along the defensive line. Only James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal are back as experienced contributors, plus Albany transfer Elijah Hills. Luke Fickell and his staff need to find upgrades and depth at the position before the spring transfer portal window grinds to a halt.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire