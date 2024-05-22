Wisconsin top transfer portal DL target commits to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin top transfer portal target defensive lineman Gavin Meyer committed to USC on Wednesday.

Meyer chose the Trojans over other finalists Wisconsin, Cal and Illinois.

The veteran lineman entered the transfer portal on May 1 after four years at Wyoming. He entered with major experience and production, having recorded a combined 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks over the last two seasons.

Meyer is a Franklin, Wisconsin native. The Badgers did not extend him an offer when he was a three-star DE recruit in the class of 2020. They now lose out on his transfer recruitment — to a rival program on the 2024 schedule.

Wisconsin’s quest for a transfer defensive lineman appears to have concluded. The program lost out on C.J. West (committed to Indiana), Khurtiss Perry (committed to Virginia Tech), Jay’Viar Suggs (committed to LSU), Meyer (USC) and Brandon Lane (committed to Louisville) all in the last few weeks.

It is now at the 85 scholarship limit after extending one to former walk-on wide receiver Haakon Anderson.

The Badgers will now enter a 2024 season that sees Oregon, Penn State and Alabama visit Madison with a clear weakness along the defensive line. If not a weakness, then at least the team’s thinnest position.

