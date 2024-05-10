BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from Boston College transfer wide receiver

Wisconsin landed a commitment from Boston College transfer wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. on Friday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Griffin had recently visited the Badgers earlier in the week. He now joins the program with two years of eligibility remaining.

The receiver entered the transfer portal in April after three seasons with the Eagles. He recorded a combined 43 catches for 579 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons of on-field action with the program. His 2023 season included 25 receptions, 345 yards and one touchdown.

Griffin did receive an offer from Wisconsin during the class of 2022 recruiting cycle. That came prior to him committing to Boston College, and also came while Paul Chryst was still the Badgers’ head coach.

247Sports currently ranks the transfer wide receiver as a three-star recruit, the No. 679 player in the transfer portal and the No. 103 wide receiver.

Former Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. committed to Wisconsin today, he told ESPN. Griffin visited the school earlier this week. He has two years of playing eligibility remaining and three years overall after playing his first two years at BC. pic.twitter.com/gJXZ8jzIPr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 10, 2024

He joins a Wisconsin offense led by an impressive stable of transfer wide receivers. Will Pauling, C.J. Williams and Bryson Green are set to lead the room, with Quincy Burroughs and Tyrell Henry also playing significant roles.

Griffin figures to slot in with that second group. Though the dividing lines are hard to draw in Phil Longo’s offense that often utilizes six or more receivers. His 6’3,” 200-pound frame adds impressive size to what is a versatile and deep room.

The commitment continues what has been a terrific transfer portal cycle for Luke Fickell and his coaching staff.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring as Fickell works to improve the roster, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

