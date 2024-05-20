Wisconsin football loses transfer defensive line target to Louisville

Wisconsin transfer defensive line target Brandon Lane committed to Louisville on Monday.

It was thought that the Badgers had landed a visit with the Stephen F. Austin transfer with his commitment originally set for later this week. That is now off the table as he commits to Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals.

Before his commitment, Lane was 247Sports’ No. 2-ranked available defensive tackle in the transfer portal. He’s ranked as a three-star transfer and as the No. 882 overall player in this transfer cycle.

The experienced defensive tackle was originally a member of FCS South Dakota State’s class of 2020. He played sparingly for the Jackrabbits, then transferred to Stephen F. Austin ahead of the 2022 season. Lane played a big role on the Lumberjacks’ defense in 2023, recording 45 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lane did transfer commit to Michigan State on April 26, 2024 but quickly decommitted on May 2. He now joins a Louisville program that went 10-4 in 2023 in former Purdue HC Jeff Brohm’s first year at the helm.

Every major program in the country has been in pursuit of defensive line talent this offseason. Wisconsin is in desperate need of depth and talent at the position, though has recently seen targets C.J. West commit to Indiana, Khurtiss Perry commit to Virginia Tech and Jay’Viar Suggs commit to LSU.

The program is still a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer as it looks to round out a talented transfer portal class.

