Wisconsin top transfer DL target commits to Big Ten rival

Wisconsin top transfer portal target C.J. West committed to Indiana on Wednesday.

West had recently received a crystal ball to choose head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers. The Badgers were previously in strong pursuit of the Kent State transfer lineman. Luke Fickell’s staff offered West after he entered the transfer portal on April 17, then were the first to host him on an official visit.

Related: Post-spring Big Ten football 2024 power rankings

West also visited Michigan, LSU, Rutgers and Indiana before announcing his commitment. Entering today, he was regarded as the best available defensive lineman in the transfer portal and the 10th-best uncommitted player.

The 2023 All-MAC selection and three-year starter at Kent State has recorded 110 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks during his career. His 2023 season included 40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks as the Golden Flashes struggled to a 1-11 record.

He chooses an Indiana program that is in a rebuild under new head coach Curt Cignetti. The program now has the No. 30-ranked transfer class in the nation with West being its 29th commitment.

2024 will be the lineman’s final year of collegiate eligibility.

Wisconsin goes back to the drawing board as it continues to look for defensive line help in the transfer portal. The program is still in the running for top transfer defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs, which could soften the blow of losing West to a different Big Ten school.

Either way, Luke Fickell’s program badly needs help at the position as it enters a pivotal 2024 season.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire