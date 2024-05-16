Wisconsin football loses top transfer portal target to an SEC power

Wisconsin top transfer portal target Jay’Viar Suggs committed to LSU on Wednesday.

The Badgers were a finalist for the former D-II Grand Valley State lineman along with the Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats.

The D-II transfer played for five years at Grand Valley State, spending two as a starter. His stats during those two years include 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as a three-star transfer and the No. 71 defensive lineman in the portal.

A final four list of Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan and Kentucky tells a different story than his ranking — one of a promising prospect at a position that many top programs in the country currently need.

LSU was actually a late entrant into the sweepstakes to land the top transfer. Suggs originally released a final six schools list of Wisconsin, USC, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida State and Kentucky on May 8. LSU extended him an offer later that day. The transfer defensive lineman then released a final four schools list of Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan and Kentucky on May 9, one day later.

Suggs proceeded to visit LSU over the weekend of May 11-13, which led to the SEC power locking in a commitment.

Wisconsin’s 2024 transfer class is still ranked as one of the best in the Big Ten despite missing on Suggs. The program is a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer, so the quest for help at defensive line is not finished.

