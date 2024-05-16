Advertisement
Wisconsin football loses top transfer portal target to an SEC power

ben kenney
·2 min read

Wisconsin top transfer portal target Jay’Viar Suggs committed to LSU on Wednesday.

The Badgers were a finalist for the former D-II Grand Valley State lineman along with the Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats.

The D-II transfer played for five years at Grand Valley State, spending two as a starter. His stats during those two years include 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as a three-star transfer and the No. 71 defensive lineman in the portal.

A final four list of Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan and Kentucky tells a different story than his ranking — one of a promising prospect at a position that many top programs in the country currently need.

LSU was actually a late entrant into the sweepstakes to land the top transfer. Suggs originally released a final six schools list of Wisconsin, USCArkansasMichigan, Florida State and Kentucky on May 8. LSU extended him an offer later that day. The transfer defensive lineman then released a final four schools list of Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan and Kentucky on May 9, one day later.

Suggs proceeded to visit LSU over the weekend of May 11-13, which led to the SEC power locking in a commitment.

Wisconsin’s 2024 transfer class is still ranked as one of the best in the Big Ten despite missing on Suggs. The program is a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer, so the quest for help at defensive line is not finished.

