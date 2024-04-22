BREAKING: Wisconsin football receives transfer commitment from SEC offensive tackle

Wisconsin football just made its first splash in the spring transfer portal window.

It landed a commitment from former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Leyton Nelson.

Nelson entered the transfer portal on April 16 after playing in 11 games for the Commodores in 2023. He follows former Vanderbilt offensive line coach A.J. Blazek to Madison — Blazek who the Badgers hired this offseason after re-assigning former OL coach Jack Bicknell after the 2023 season.

Nelson is 247Sports’ No. 652 player in the transfer portal and No. 39 offensive tackle. He was originally a three-star recruit in the class of 2022.

Nelson brings experience, but he will likely play a depth role along the offensive line with Wisconsin’s starting lineup mostly set. He has several years of eligibility remaining and could play himself into a starting role in 2025, while also serving as valuable depth this upcoming season.

