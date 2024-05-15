Wisconsin football transfer portal target commits to Virginia Tech

Wisconsin transfer portal target DL Khurtiss Perry committed to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

The Badgers landed a visit with the former Alabama defensive tackle just two days ago. But it appears they did not reach that stage as Perry has already decided on his transfer destination.

The defensive lineman is not currently ranked as a transfer by 247Sports. But he was one of the best players in the class of 2022, ranked as the No. 54 player in the class, No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from the state of Alabama.

Perry originally entered the transfer portal in late April after two years at Alabama. He redshirted as a freshman in 2022, then appeared in only one game in 2023 for the top-ranked Tide.

He joins a Virginia Tech program that is on the rise under head coach Brent Pry. His first year was a struggle at 3-8, but a 7-6 2023 campaign has many looking at 2024 as a breakthrough year for the program.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is still a finalist for transfer defensive linemen Jay’Viar Suggs and Gavin Meyer. The program has been looking for help at the position since the spring transfer window began, needing to bolster a position that is currently razor-thin entering 2024.

