Tarvos Alford is committed to Ohio State 2025 recruiting class. Here's what it means

Another highly-touted defensive player has committed to Ohio State.

2025 four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford committed to the Buckeyes Saturday, choosing OSU over programs such as Miami and Florida State.

Here's what Alford's commitment means for Ohio State.

What does Tarvos Alford's commitment mean for the 2025 class?

The Ohio State defense adds another top-100 defensive player.

In a class that already includes two five-star cornerbacks in Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, a top-60 defensive end in Zahir Mathis and another top-75 cornerback in Blake Woodby, Alford is another example of Ohio State going all-in on its defensive class in 2025.

Alford, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Vero Beach, Florida, is ranked as the No. 63 player in the country.

Five of Ohio State's first nine commits in the class are top-100 defensive players. In the past two classes, Ohio State has had six top-100 defensive players combined. Ohio State also has a commitment from the No. 101 player in the country: defensive lineman London Merritt, who committed to the Buckeyes Friday.

In 2021, Ohio State landed six defensive players that were ranked as top-100 players in the class: J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, JK Johnson, Michael Hall Jr. Jordan Hancock and Reid Carrico.

And with Alford, momentum is seemingly on the Buckeyes' side for the 2025 class to not only match 2021, but exceed that total.

What does Tarvos Alford's commitment mean for James Laurinaitis?

James Laurinaitis helped Ohio State secure its best linebacker prospect since 2021.

In 2021, the Buckeyes secured a commitment from C.J. Hicks, the No. 7 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the class, along with high four-star Gabe Powers. 2023 and 2024 brought signees such as Arvell Reese and Garrett Stover, but nothing at Hicks' level.

Alford, ranked as the No. 8 linebacker in the 2025 class, recorded 116 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, six pass break-ups, four sacks, three quarterback hits and an interception, doing a bit of everything in the middle of Vero Beach High School football's defense.

Ohio State has averaged two linebackers per class since 2020. And with Alford and three-star Eli Lee, the Buckeyes have two.

Laurinaitis has already made an impact on the Ohio State recruiting trail, helping secure four-star Payton Pierce in 2024, who he started his relationship on Notre Dame's coaching staff. But Alford brings Ohio State back to the national stage at linebacker.

Could Tarvos Alford start for Ohio State in 2025?

Heading into 2025, Ohio State is projected to have six scholarship linebackers returning in Hicks and Powers, who are draft eligible, Reese, Stover, Pierce and Nigel Glover. Sonny Styles is also draft eligible as he's expected to move to linebacker this fall.

While there is talent like Reese and Stover in front of him, Alford could be in line for a rotation piece immediately upon arrival. Expect the Florida native to get playing time right away.

