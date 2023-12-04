Ohio State football linebacker Reid Carrico to enter NCAA transfer portal

Reid Carrico is the sixth member of Ohio State's defense to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

"I would like to thank everyone at Ohio State for all their help and support during my time there," Carrico posted on X, formerly Twitter, Monday. "Thanks to all my teammates for the friendships we have made. And most importantly I'd like to thank God for the strength and ability that he has given me. With that being said I am entering the transfer portal."

Carrico committed to the Buckeyes' 2021 class as the No. 87 player and No. 9 linebacker in the country. He was the third-ranked Ohio player in 2021.

In three seasons with the program, Carrico recorded five tackles.

Carrico will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Carrico is one of six defensive players to enter the transfer portal along with safety Kye Stokes, cornerback Jyaire Brown, defensive end Omari Abor, cornerback Ryan Turner and safety Cameron Martinez.

