Zahir Mathis is committed to Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class. Here's what it means

Larry Johnson has started to build his defensive line in Ohio State's 2025 class.

Zahir Mathis, a four-star defensive end out of Philadelphia, committed to the Buckeyes Wednesday over Texas, Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Here's what Ohio State's latest defensive line commitment means for the Buckeyes moving forward.

What does Zahir Mathis' commitment mean for the 2025 class?

With Mathis, Ohio State shows how important defensive line recruiting is in 2025.

After landing only two defensive linemen in the 2024 class in Eric Mensah and Eddrick Houston and missing out on targets such as Justin Scott and Marquise Lightfoot, the Buckeyes seem to be focused on retooling its defensive line.

Mathis is Ohio State's earliest defensive line commitment since Jack Sawyer began the Buckeyes' 2021 class in February 2019.

And while Mathis wasn't the first defensive lineman to have Ohio State as a finalist — losing Christopher Burgess Jr. to Notre Dame Jan. 6 — the 2025 defensive end from Philadelphia is next in line in an OSU class that's already filled with defensive promise.

Before Mathis' commitment, Ohio State landed cornerback Blake Woodby, linebacker Eli Lee and five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez: Ohio State's highest-rated cornerback commitment since Jeff Okudah.

For Ohio State, Mathis seems like the start of what should be a full defensive line class in 2025, with the focus turning toward players such as Cincinnati edge Justin Hill and Cleveland defensive tackle Brandon Caesar.

What does Zahir Mathis' commitment mean for Larry Johnson?

In terms of a defensive line prospect, Mathis looks the part.

Working one-on-one with Johnson at a June recruiting camp shortly after receiving an offer, Mathis showed off his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame, something that beat offensive tackles consistently as a junior at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.

But based on success stories in the past, whether it's former five-star Chase Young or four-star Joey Bosa — who had a similar ranking to Mathis when he enrolled at Ohio State in the 2013 class — Johnson seems to have an idea of what Mathis can grow into.

Of Ohio State's current defensive ends, Caden Curry is the smallest at 6-foot-3, while players like Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Joshua Mickens stand at 6-foot-5.

Ohio State is looking for length at defensive end. For Johnson, it seems like filling out that length can come later on.

It worked for Bosa and Young. And Mathis seems to fit the mold as the next Ohio State defensive end success story, one that could eventually become a five-star prospect as he continues to develop.

Could Zahir Mathis start for Ohio State in 2025?

Ohio State may need Mathis to play a significant role upon arrival.

While their status is unknown heading into the 2024 season, OSU will more than likely be without J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer in 2025. And while he recorded only seven tackles, two tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023, Jackson — a former top-100 defensive end in the 2022 class — is seemingly next in line and could develop into someone who could consider the draft after a breakout junior season.

While depth on the interior defensive line is seemingly locked down with players such as Houston, defensive end could have question marks heading into 2025 depending on the status of players such as Jackson and Curry, along with the development of Jason Moore and Mickens.

Ohio State is not past playing freshmen on the defensive line. And Mathis could be placed into a position where he'd need to play a significant rotation role immediately given OSU's current defensive line outlook.

