Chargers drop another creative schedule release video, with a dig at Harrison Butker's commencement address

jack baer · liz roscher
·4 min read
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 28: A Chargers fan cheers as players warm up for the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos on November 28, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Chargers and their ultra-creative social media department have created another incredible schedule release video. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No one out-tries the Los Angeles Chargers on NFL schedule release day, and the team lived up to its reputation on Wednesday.

After two years of the most disrespectful anime trailers you will ever see, the Chargers went in a different direction for 2024. They used a Sims-style animation to hurl jokes and references at their future opponents, and it is a delightful few minutes.

In case you are not as well-versed in football internet as the Chargers social media staff, here's the best answer key we could assemble for what every week in that video is referencing:

The hardest hit might have come in the credits, though, by placing Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a kitchen after his now-infamous commencement address about how, among other things, women should be homemakers.

Of course, there are even more references in the background.

This is the third year in a row the Chargers have impressed with their schedule announcement. They broke the internet in 2022 with their ultra-creative anime schedule release video, which took everyone by surprise with its cleverness and authenticity. (The Jacksonville Jaguar dressed up as Urban Meyer sitting at a bar was a nice touch.)

The Chargers created another brilliant schedule release video in 2023. It was also crammed full of references to recent NFL storylines, like Derrick Henry's injury and the likely end of the Bill Belichick era in New England.

The Chargers have one of the most creative, talented, and daring social media departments in the entire NFL, and they do incredible work. For three years in a row they've put together a schedule release video that manages to be thoughtful, funny, and visually stunning, when accomplishing even one of those can be difficult to do. Hopefully they get a bit of a break before starting to storyboard next year's opus.