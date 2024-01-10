Cornerback Jordan Hancock joins list of Ohio State football players back for 2024

Jordan Hancock has decided to return for his senior season at Ohio State.

He announced his decision on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Breaking News: Jordan Hancock will be returning for his senior year at Ohio State — Jordan Hancock (@jordanhancock_) January 10, 2024

The cornerback had a breakthrough season in 2023 after his 2002 season was mostly ruined by a hamstring injury.

Hancock, a junior from Suwanee, Georgia, had 41 tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) gets a block from linebacker Steele Chambers (22) on Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Jordan Nubin (30) as he returns an interception during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.

He has played mostly as a nickel cornerback, but he moved to outside corner when Denzel Burke missed time with injury.

Ohio State will return the nucleus of a defense that allowed 11.3 points per game, the second-fewest in the country. Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is the only Buckeye underclassman who has decided to enter the NFL draft.

Defensive end Jack Sawyer, tackles Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton, safety Lathan Ransom and fellow cornerback Denzel Burke have announced they would return. Senior linebacker Cody Simon also will return for an additional season.

